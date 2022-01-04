Shabbat on Snow returns to Copper Mountain Resort

Rabbi Jamie Korngold, known as the Adventure Rabbi, is returning to Copper Mountain Resort for her Shabbat on Snow services. Shabbat on Snow started in 2001, and it combines Shabbat and skiing for a brief, 15-minute period.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Shabbat on Snow will be held at the nature center behind Copper Mountain’s Solitude Station at 12:30 p.m. The next Shabbat on Snow is planned for Feb. 5.

The event is free, but a ski pass is required to ride the lifts. Visit AdventureRabbi.org for more information.