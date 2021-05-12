Shakey Graves, Black Pumas tickets on sale this week for Dillon Amphitheatre

Shakey Graves performs at the Americana Music Association Showcase at Gatsby's during SXSW on March 14, 2014, in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale this week for Shakey Graves performing at the Dillon Amphitheatre in August.

Photo by Erika Goldring

One week after the sale of Melissa Etheridge tickets went public, the Dillon Amphitheatre is expanding its summer lineup with Shakey Graves and Black Pumas performances.

Shakey Graves is an Americana musician from Austin, Texas, who released his first album, “Roll the Bones,” in 2011 and rereleased it for its 10th anniversary in April. His second album, “And the War Came,” features Esmé Patterson from the Colorado band Paper Bird.

Shakey Graves has performed at Austin City Limits and on programs like “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Conan.” His third album, “Can’t Wake Up,” came out in 2018.

Shakey Graves will perform with Sacramento-based folk singer-songwriter Tré Burt at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The doors open at 6.

Composed of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, Black Pumas is a psychedelic soul band that is also from Austin. The band has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, American Roots Performance and Album of the Year for its song “Colors” and self-titled debut album released in 2019.

Also performing on various late-night television programs, Black Pumas recently played for the Grammys and the NFL Draft.

Black Pumas will perform a week later at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, with the doors opening at 6.

Tickets for Black Pumas go on sale to the public at noon Thursday, May 13, with Shakey Graves following at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14. General admission is $35 for Shakey Graves and $40 for Black Pumas. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.