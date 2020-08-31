Share your stories of survival for this year’s Longevity Project

Nominations are open for the Summit Daily News’ 2020 Longevity Project. This year’s community health project will feature the stories of people who have overcome medical obstacles in their lives.

Those with the most inspiring stories of survival will be featured in a panel discussion ahead of this year’s Longevity Project event Sept. 30 featuring Sean Swarner, a two-time cancer survivor with one lung who climbed Mount Everest.

Submit nominations at SummitDaily.com/longevitynomination through Sept. 27.