Share your stories of survival for this year’s Longevity Project
Nominations are open for the Summit Daily News’ 2020 Longevity Project. This year’s community health project will feature the stories of people who have overcome medical obstacles in their lives.
Those with the most inspiring stories of survival will be featured in a panel discussion ahead of this year’s Longevity Project event Sept. 30 featuring Sean Swarner, a two-time cancer survivor with one lung who climbed Mount Everest.
Submit nominations at SummitDaily.com/longevitynomination through Sept. 27.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User