Share your story of loss or survival as part of The Longevity Project series on cancer

The annual Longevity Project kicks off Friday, Sept. 2, with the first in a series of articles on the topic of cancer. The reporting series will touch on cancer prevalence, advancements in medicine, mental health impacts, access to care and more.

The Longevity Project is a weekslong effort by the Summit Daily News to educate our readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in the High Country.

The series of articles will be published on the first four Fridays in September followed by an event Sept. 29 at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco featuring speaker Scott Lindgren, an expedition kayaker who has a brain tumor.

We know cancer touches every part of a community in some way, so in conjunction with the public health reporting project, we’re asking readers to share their stories of survival or loss as it relates to a cancer diagnosis.

Stories can be submitted at SummitDaily.com/submit-longevity and will be shared in the Summit Daily as well as in the program guide for the Longevity Project event.