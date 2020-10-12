SheJumps offers snowsports scholarship program
FRISCO — SheJumps is offering a Snowpack Scholarship Program for the 2020-21 winter season.
The program’s mission is to provide affordable opportunities for women to experience snowsports, according to the SheJumps website. The organization is encouraging women of color and individuals with demonstrated financial need to apply. Three Snowpack Scholarships are available, including scholarships for American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education courses and an Ikon Pass scholarship, which provides an Ikon Base Pass.
Those interested can apply at SheJumps.org/snowpack. The application closes on Oct. 31.
