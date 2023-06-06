Sheriff hasn’t “accepted responsibility” for killing of Christian Glass, Clear Creek County commissioners say

Simon and Sally Glass, the parents of Christian Glass who was killed by a Clear Creek County deputy June 11, speak to the media at their attorney’s office on September 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

A Colorado sheriff has not “adequately accepted responsibility” for his role in the fatal shooting by one of his deputies of a 22-year-old who called 911 for help, top county officials said Tuesday.

The statement from Clear Creek County’s Board of County Commissioners came as the parents of Christian Glass called for Sheriff Rick Albers to resign in the wake of their son’s killing nearly a year ago.

“The Board does not believe that the Sheriff has adequately accepted responsibility for his central role in this tragedy or the need to swiftly correct all of the gaps in training and protocols that existed at the time of Christian’s death,” the three-person Board of County Commissioners said in a statement.

A Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy, Andrew Buen, shot and killed Glass on June 10, 2022, as Glass sat in the front seat of his car. Glass called 911 after crashing his car into a berm in Silver Plume and told the dispatcher he was being chased by “skinwalkers.” Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies spent more than an hour trying to coax Glass from the car before deciding to forcibly remove him. Buen shot Glass after the officers broke the car windows and a panicked Glass grabbed a knife and swung it toward an officer standing outside the backseat window.

“Sheriff Albers’ refusal to accept any personal responsibility for this unjustifiable loss of life demonstrates a lack of leadership and a disregard for the trust placed in him by the community,” Glass’ parents said in a statement. “Sally and Simon Glass join the Board in condemning Sheriff Albers’ conduct and call for his resignation.”

