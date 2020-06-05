Sheriff IDs man who disappeared floating Colorado River as 36-year-old Denver resident

The man who disappeared Sunday while floating the Upper Colorado River has not been found.

According to Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, Shawn S. Diaz, 36, is from the Denver metro area, and he is still considered missing.

Diaz was floating the Upper Colorado River in an inner tube with a group of friends Sunday when he was separated from them. He was last seen in the water by his inner tube near the Eye of the Needles rapid, and it was reported he was not wearing a lifejacket.

Mutliple agencies responded to the call about a boater in distress near the Radium campground at about 2 p.m. Sunday and started a search.

Efforts were suspended around 7:30 that night before resuming this week without success. Schroetlin said water operations have been suspended unless new leads arise.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public to be vigilant in the area Diaz went missing and to let authorities know of any leads. Schroetlin said they are looking at the case as a potential drowning.