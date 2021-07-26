Sheriff promises strict enforcement of new Quandary Peak parking system

The parking reservation and shuttle service to Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails begins this week.

On Friday, July 30, hikers to both trails will be required to either reserve a parking space or take a free shuttle to the trailheads. The Quandary Peak parking lot will be closed Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29, in order to prepare the lot for the new system.

Community members will still be able to hike the trails those days.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said deputies will not be enforcing parking restrictions on McDill, Blue Lakes and McCullough Gulch roads during the two-day parking lot closure. FitzSimons continued to say strict enforcement will begin Friday.

“It’s important for people to know that for those two days, they’ll still have access to those trailheads,” FitzSimons said. “But what’s going to make this whole thing work is when this shuttle system starts, we are going to be enforcing the no parking on any of those county roads. … Especially during this test project we’re doing at Quandary until the snow flies, it’s important for people to realize that to get the data we need, we’re going to be conducting strict enforcement.”

Beginning Friday, the daily shuttle for Quandary Peak trailhead will operate every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Breckenridge’s Airport Road parking lot. Visitors to the McCullough Gulch trailhead can catch a shuttle ride from the Quandary Peak trailhead.

Hikers can reserve parking spots at the Quandary Peak trailhead at ParkQuandary.com once the site goes live.