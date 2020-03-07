Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying snowboarder involved in collision

KEYSTONE RESORT — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision that occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Saturday at Keystone Resort.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a collision report involving two snowboarders at about 1:55 p.m. on the upper portion of Haywood intermediate run. One snowboarder involved was transported to a Denver hospital and is being treated for a head injury. The other snowboarder left the scene of the accident.

The collision is currently undergoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the snowboarder involved that left the scene of the accident. The snowboarder is described as a white male, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build, in his 20s or 30s, with shoulder-length dark brown wavy hair. He was wearing a black helmet or hat, a leafy brown camouflage jersey or shirt with a black long sleeve shirt underneath, a camouflage scarf or bandana and black pants.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who witnessed the incident, can identify the person or has other information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant Mark Watson at 970-423-8956 or via email at Mark.Watson@SummitCountyCo.gov.

The office also asks that the snowboarder involved contact the Sheriff’s Office to provide a statement. Information can also be directed to the Summit County Communications Center non-emergency phone number, 970-668-8600.