Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in Copper Mountain bike thefts
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is requesting support identifying a suspected bike thief.
Four bicycles were stolen from the Copper Mountain area between Aug. 24 and 25.
If someone has any information regarding the stolen bikes or can identify the person in the photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the public is asked to contact Detective Melissa McNeill at (970) 423-8893 or the non-emergency line at (970) 668-8600. Reference case 22-13388 if you provide a tip. Callers may remain anonymous.
