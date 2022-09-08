Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in Copper Mountain bike thefts

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it is seeking help identifying the pictured man, a suspect in several stolen bike cases in the Copper Mountain area.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is requesting support identifying a suspected bike thief.

Four bicycles were stolen from the Copper Mountain area between Aug. 24 and 25.

If someone has any information regarding the stolen bikes or can identify the person in the photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the public is asked to contact Detective Melissa McNeill at (970) 423-8893 or the non-emergency line at (970) 668-8600. Reference case 22-13388 if you provide a tip. Callers may remain anonymous.