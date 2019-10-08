Sheriff’s Office, FBI investigate another threat at Summit Middle School

FRISCO — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat Tuesday afternoon at Summit Middle School in Frisco, though officials say there is no ongoing threat to safety.

Sheriff’s Office deputies, Summit School District officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate the threat, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Extra security measures have been put in place at the school, including an increased law enforcement presence.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats to the community seriously,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a security or safety risk to students, staff or facilities. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado.”

This is the second threat local and federal law enforcement officials have responded to in less than a month. On Sept. 20, the Sheriff’s Office and FBI also began investigating a threatening social media post discovered by students at the school.

Students or concerned residents can reach out to Safe2Tell — the state’s anonymous tip line — at 877-542-7233, at Safe2Tell.org or on the Safe2Tell smartphone application.