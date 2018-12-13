Sheriff’s office investigating threats of violence at Summit High School

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Summit School District received several 911 and Safe2Tell tips regarding concerns about school safety at Summit High School on Wednesday evening.

As a precaution, the sheriff's office provided an increased law enforcement presence at the school on Thursday, though officials currently don't believe there are any security or safety risks to students or the school.

"The nature of the threats were regarding school violence," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "Obviously we take all threats seriously and have an obligation to investigate them. We're still following leads, and trying to tie up loose ends."

FitzSimons said that because the tips involved juveniles, any details released to the public would be scarce. But he did note that between 911 and Safe2Tell, law enforcement received about a dozen tips regarding a comment that was apparently overheard at the school this week. FitzSimons continued to say that despite the heightened police presense at the school, the office hasn't established probable cause to make any arrests.

"The Summit County Sheriff's Office takes all threats to the community seriously," said FitzSimons. "At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students or Summit High School. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado, as in this case."