Sheriff’s Office provides guidance for animal evacuations

A four-legged evacuee returns home June 14, 2018, after the Buffalo Mountain Fire.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to be prepared to evacuate their pets or livestock in the event of a wildfire.

The Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County is the closest fire to Summit County and doesn’t currently pose a risk to the area; however, officials say individuals who feel unsafe or would like to move their animals don’t have to wait for an emergency.

Those who don’t already have an evacuation plan for their animals should make one, including several evacuations routes, and arrangements for necessary trucks or trailers.

Livestock Evacuation Checklist Hay, feed and water for days or weeks, if possible

Extra halter and leads

First aid kit items for animals

Vaccination and medical records

Registration and brand papers Possible evacuation locations: Friends or family

Gilpin County Fairgrounds: 303-515-4342

Troublesome Ranch Grand County: 970-531-1695

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t currently housing animals at the Silverthorne Fairgrounds due to its relatively small size, though the fairgrounds will be used for livestock in the event an evacuation is ordered in the county. If an evacuation is ordered, the Animal Evacuation Hotline (970-668-4143) will be monitored, and the Summit County Animal Response Team will be assisting those who need help.