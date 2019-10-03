Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers impersonating deputies

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in the area to be vigilant in recognizing phone scams after a number of community members received fraudulent calls earlier this week.

On Sept. 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a number of reports regarding a telephonic fraud scheme from citizens around the county. During the scam, people reported that they received a phone call from an individual using the name of a deputy, claiming that the citizen has a warrant out for their arrest and directing them to make a payment electronically.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that neither law enforcement nor the courts would ever call an individual to advise them of a warrant, or ask that funds be submitted electronically. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to try and determine the source of the fraud.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers will say anything to get information they can use for their benefit, including claiming to be affiliated with trusted entities in the community in hopes of convincing people to give up personal information such as credit card numbers or social security numbers.

Telephone scams are prevalent and can target anyone. The sheriff’s office is hoping to remind residents to be mindful when dealing with suspicious phone calls, recommending people don’t give out any personal information and hang up if they get a call from someone they’re not familiar with.

To learn more about common fraud schemes, visit the Internet Crime Complaint Center at http://www.IC3.gov. Anyone with questions or doubts about phone calls they’re receiving should reach out to Summit County Dispatch’s not emergent line at 970-668-8600.