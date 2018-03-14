Short story and poetry contests open to high school students

The Rotary Club of Summit County and the Summit Daily News announce the fifth annual Poetry Contest and the eighth annual Short Story Contest for high school students. The contests are open to all high school-aged students at Summit High School, The Peak School, Snowy Peaks High School or home-schooled.

Any type of poem — sonnet, haiku, free verse, acrostic, cinquain, limerick, tanka — are accepted. The short story can be on any subject, with a 2,000 word limit.

Deadline for the contests is midnight April 21. Submissions should be emailed as a Word document to Marcy24148@gmail.com with “poetry contest” or “short story contest” in the subject line.

The top three winners in each contest will earn cash prizes ($250, $150, $100) and will read their poems and short stories aloud at a Rotary meeting. Winning entries will usually be published in the Summit Daily News.

A few things to remember: