Short-term rentals to open June 1, pending state executive order

In addition to other properties in Summit County, short-term rentals like Sawmill Condominiums in Breckenridge, pictured May 15, are waiting on a final decision from the state of Colorado to find out when the statewide lodging ban will be lifted.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Short-term rentals in Summit County will open on June 1, according a number of public officials.

“Some great news today, the governor decided that short-term lodging can open up on June 1,” Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said in a Facebook live stream Saturday afternoon.

On May 15, Summit County requested a variance from Gov. Jared Polis’ safer at home order to open restaurants and short-term rentals. That request was later denied based on the county’s case data. However, some county officials have expressed frustration over the denial, as there were inconsistencies found in the data used by the state to deny the order.

County officials also heard from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment earlier this week that Polis will make an announcement about short-term rentals opening on June 1. At Wednesday’s joint Board of Health and Board of County Commissioners meeting, County Manager Scott Vargo said there are rumors that June 1 will be the opening date for short-term rentals.

“The idea of the governor making an announcement on June the first, which may be that we’re going to lift the restriction on short term rentals, doesn’t do us any good for the folks that have bookings on June 1,” Vargo said. “We need to know that information now.”

With no signed order yet, there are no official details on what the opening will look like or what special measures might be required of short-term rental operators. Earlier this week, county Communications Director Julie Sutor said the county will defer to whichever order is most restrictive when there is a final word from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In its variance request, the county outlined a number of rules and regulations for the short term rentals. Some of those guidelines include a recommendation of 72 hours between each booking, required signage and education materials about Summit County’s public health rules and a requirement that owners and managers follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations.