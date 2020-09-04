Show and Shine Car Show to roll through Breckenridge on Saturday

Vehicles participate in the 4th of July car cruise event. The Show and Shine Car Show will take place on Breckenridge Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Photo from Hal Vatcher

The Show and Shine Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the north end of Breckenridge Main Street, adding some animation to town for the holiday weekend.

The event has been organized by Hal Vatcher, member of High Country Cars & Coffee. Vatcher said 29 cars were signed up for the show as of Thursday, Sept. 3, and that he expected more would be signed up by the day of the event. In total, 40 vehicles are allowed to participate in the event. The vehicles will include a mix of custom, vintage and exotic cars and trucks.