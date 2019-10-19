Sierra Club volunteers pick up trash along Colorado Highway 9

The Sierra Club Headwaters Group picked up trash Oct. 5 as part of a biannual volunteer effort.

Sierra Club Highway 9 cleanup

The Sierra Club Headwaters Group, which has adopted the section of Colorado Highway 9 from Gold Hill to Coyne Road, picked up trash Oct. 5 as part of a biannual volunteer effort, according to an email from volunteer Deborah McLaughlin.

Among the items picked up by the 16 volunteers were cash, a credit card, three golf balls, three license plates, three gloves, a cellphone, a single sock and many single-use plastic water bottles and bags. The team also found lots of cardboard, Styrofoam, insulation and construction waste, including a full bag of cement. Cans and glass also were common along the roadside.

To volunteer, go to sierraclub.headwaters.org.