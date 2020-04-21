Silvana’s Community Garden applications available with a waived plot fee
Silvana’s Community Garden, located at 247 Rainbow Drive near the Silverthorne Recreation Center, is gearing up for warmer weather by opening applications for garden plots. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, plot fees are waived for this season. However, a $100 reimbursable deposit is still required.
The garden was established in 2009 with the goal of providing education, expression, cooperation and community spirit while inviting individuals and families from different backgrounds to participate.
The deadline for applications is May 1, and plots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Email silvanasgardens@gmail.com or visit SilvanasCommunityGardens.org to sign up.
