Silver Creek Fire forces more evacuations in Grand County

Evacuations have been ordered in Grand County as the Silver Creek Fire burning a few miles northwest of Kremmling continues to grow.

The fire began on July 19 after lightning hit in a difficult area of Routt County, allowing the fire to grow and expand into Grand County, where it now threatens the Latigo Ranch, Old Park and Gore Lake areas. The Grand County Sheriff's Office issues an evacuation order on Wednesday for all of the Old Park and Gore Lake areas after the fire ballooned to more than 4,000 acres. This comes in addition to Latigo Ranch, which remains under an evacuation notice. Evacuees are being brought to West Grand High School in Kremmling.

According to inciweb, an interagency incident information system, the fire is about five percent contained, and currently has more than 225 fire personnel on scene combating the blaze, as well as over 100 county employees helping out in ancillary capacities.

Command of the Silver Creek Fire was transferred from a type 3 incident management team to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team on Thursday morning.

"Right now we've got a full suppression effort by the incident management team," said Christian Hornbaker, emergency manager for Grand County. "We have over 230 plus personnel from the forest services and bureau of land management fighting the fire, plus more than 100 county employees somehow involved. But we've also been thrilled with the efforts the community has shown in bringing in food and water for affected people."

Hornbaker noted that anyone looking for updates on the fire should check out the Grand County Emergency Management Facebook page and website.