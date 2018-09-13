Silver Creek Fire northwest of Kremmling flares up

An increase in fire activity Wednesday on the Silver Creek Fire has prompted federal officials to begin evacuating hunters and campers from land north of the burn area as the fire has spread east onto Latigo Ranch's property.

The Silver Creek Fire, burning on U.S. National Forest land northwest of Kremmling, has been mostly quiet for the past several weeks, though changes in local weather have brought an increase in fire activity over the past two days prompting concern from federal officials.

“We have had increased fire activity in the northeast corner of the fire right near Forest Road 100,” Aaron Voos, spokesman for Routt National Forest, said Wednesday afternoon. “It is pushing or has passed the previous perimeter of the fire and the current closure area boundary. It is near Buffalo Park where it is making a run.”

According to Voos, fire officials attached to the Silver Creek blaze are currently focused on evacuating hunters and campers who may be located in the vicinity just north of the Silver Creek fire line. They are specifically looking for people camping along Forest Road 100, going north from the burn area.

Firefighters from Kremmling and Hot Sulphur were called Wednesday afternoon to assist with the ongoing blaze.

Lisa George, co-owner of Latigo Ranch, which was previously evacuated in mid-August and allowed to return at the end of August, told Sky-Hi News on Wednesday afternoon that the fire was burning on Latigo Ranch property, which it previously hadn't reached.

“It is burning some trees in one of our pastures,” George said. “It is pretty close. They are dropping water from a helicopter and we have firefighters patrolling the grounds looking for hot spots.”

George said firefighters had not yet instructed them to begin evacuated.

“They are not talking about evacuation yet. They are saying this is less of a threat to us, but it is way eerier than when we were evacuated,” George said with the sound of a helicopter whirring in the background. “The smoke is in our eyes.”

Voos noted the current situation on the Silver Creek Fire is still developing and additional details would emerge as federal officials developed a better view of the ongoing fire conditions.