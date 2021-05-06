Silverthorne and Breckenridge rec centers drop reservation systems

Sanitizer and towels are lined up behind the front desk at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on June 24. The center has dropped its reservation requirement now that Summit County is in level green.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The Breckenridge and Silverthorne town recreation centers are no longer requiring reservations to exercise at the facilities.

The change comes after the Summit County Public Health Department reduced its COVID-19 level to green starting Wednesday, eliminating most capacity restrictions.

Reservations will still be required for fitness classes in Silverthorne. Cardio equipment that has been closed for physical distancing will reopen for use. Silverthorne’s hot tub, steam room and saunas remain closed but will become available once the rec center deems them safe to operate. When they do open, there will be capacity restrictions.

Masks are still required at all times in the Silverthorne facility except while swimming or showering.

Town of Breckenridge Recreation Director Scott Reid said Breckenridge worked in lockstep with Silverthorne for its COVID-19 rules under level green. Along with the reservations change, Reid said masks are required at Breckenridge Recreation facilities in all areas open to public access, such as the basketball court. He said a private group renting a singular facility — like an ice rink or racquetball court — is not required to wear masks while together in the facility.

Reid said masks are required at Breckenridge’s outdoors facilities only if a person is within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes.

Reid added that the center will likely open its steam room, sauna and indoor hot tub next week. Reid said those facilities will be first-come, first-served for one individual or group at a time.

While Silverthorne had its locker rooms open in recent months, locker rooms at Breckenridge reopened Wednesday.