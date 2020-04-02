Silverthorne announces emergency assistance fund for businesses

Silverthorne Town Council has dedicated $350,000 to an emergency business grant program, called the Sustain Silverthorne Business Emergency Relief Grant.

The program aims to aid the town’s independently owned businesses that have been closed or severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent stay-at-home order. The grant funds are intended to be used by retailers and service providers to pay for “essential business-related expenses” such as payroll, rent, mortgages and utilities.

Businesses can apply for the grant at Silverthorne.org/business/silverthorne-emergency-business-relief-grant. Applications are due by April 7, and applicants can expect to be notified of grant determinations within 10 days of the deadline.