Silverthorne announces emergency assistance fund for businesses
Silverthorne Town Council has dedicated $350,000 to an emergency business grant program, called the Sustain Silverthorne Business Emergency Relief Grant.
The program aims to aid the town’s independently owned businesses that have been closed or severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent stay-at-home order. The grant funds are intended to be used by retailers and service providers to pay for “essential business-related expenses” such as payroll, rent, mortgages and utilities.
Businesses can apply for the grant at Silverthorne.org/business/silverthorne-emergency-business-relief-grant. Applications are due by April 7, and applicants can expect to be notified of grant determinations within 10 days of the deadline.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.