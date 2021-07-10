Silverthorne announces plans for August, September and October First Friday events

Denver-based funk group The Motet will perform a free concert for Silverthorne’s First Friday event. Opening for the band is local rock group Satellite13.

Photo by Shervin Lainez

The town of Silverthorne has finalized details for three upcoming First Friday events. The first Friday in the months of August, September and October will have live music, food and more for locals and visitors to enjoy.

August’s event is all about the Fourth Street Crossing development. A party on the new parking garage will happen from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 with music from Alma’s Split Window. Soon-to-open Bluebird Market vendors such as Colorado Marketplace and Bakery will have food available for purchase.

On Sept. 3, Denver-based funk group The Motet will perform for free from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Rainbow Park, 430 Rainbow Drive. Local rock band Satellite13 will open for The Motet.

Lastly, the Locals’ Appreciation Party returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1 on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s lawn, 460 Blue River Parkway.

The event will feature free beer and liquor tasting as well as live music from The Samples and the Chris Bauer Trio. Because its free, community members are encouraged to make donations to local nonprofits during the event. The party raised more than $14,000 for seven organizations in 2019.