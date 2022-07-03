Silverthorne appoints two to Planning Commission

The Town Council of Silverthorne appointed Mike Bohlender and Leanne Shaw to the town’s Planning Commission.

Town Council conducted interviews of candidates to the Planning Commission on June 8 and June 29 during its work sessions. The two openings were created when two planning commissioners were elected to the Town Council earlier this year. Members of the Planning Commission are appointed by the council for overlapping terms of three years while alternates serve terms of one year.

The town still has an opening for an alternate, but the council deferred the decision until more interviews could be conducted.