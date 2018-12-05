Silverthorne Arby’s one of 368 across US sold in mega-deal

RB American Group LLC, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, announced Wednesday it has acquired 368 Arby's restaurants throughout the U.S. from United States Beef Corporation. The acquisition includes the Silverthorne Arby's at 165 Stephens Way.

Arby's boasts being the second largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world behind Subway, and the 368 acquired restaurants are described as "a perfect fit" for Flynn Restaurant Group, whose portfolio features other well-known establishments like Applebee's, Panera Bread and Taco Bell.

The deal is expected to add $400 million in sales to Flynn's current $1.9 billion in reported sales, and just as Flynn was the first franchise operator to exceed $1 billion in sales in 2012, it is now the first to exceed $2 billion in sales, according to a news release announcing the acquisition.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of these Arby's locations to our portfolio of restaurants," said Greg Flynn, the founder, chairman and CEO of Flynn Restaurant Group.