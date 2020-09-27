Silverthorne, area businesses partner to raise money for air filtration systems at elementary school

A fundraiser with the goal of purchasing an air filtration system for Silverthorne Elementary School will kick off at Silverthorne's October First Friday event, which is another rendition of Stroll Along the Blue.

Photo from town of Silverthorne Facebook

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne is planning to participate in a fundraiser to get Silverthorne Elementary School an air filtration system to help students stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

At the Silverthorne Town Council work session Wednesday, Sept. 23, the town discussed the idea as a way to give back to the community in lieu of the annual Pumpkin Fest, which has been canceled this year. The town will match funds raised by Locals Liquors, which will be donating a portion of its sales from certain purchases throughout October.

Silverthorne Arts and Culture Manager Sydney Schwab added that seven wineries, breweries and distilleries have also signed up to participate.

The monthlong fundraiser will kick off at the town’s October First Friday event, another Stroll Along the Blue, from 4:30-6:30 p.m Oct. 2. Participating vendors will have booths set up along the recpath and will give passersby information about the fundraising effort. Donations are expected to come in at about $7,000, and the town will provide matching funds.

“If we were able to raise that amount, we would be able to sufficiently purchase air filters for every classroom,” Schwab said.

Silverthorne Recreation & Culture Director Joanne Cook said the fundraiser is a good opportunity to show how local governments and businesses can work together to support the school district as well as the community.

“When you have a community that has an open school and the kids are going there and they are healthy, you have parents that are able to work and businesses that are able to stay open,” Cook said.

Cook said Pumpkin Fest typically costs the town $20,000 with $6,000 to $7,000 going toward the pumpkins that are given away. Relocating the funding to support Silverthorne Elementary was suggested as an alternative.

Cook recommended capping the dollar amount the town contributes at $7,000 or $8,000. If additional money is left over after the filtration systems are purchased, Cook added that school supplies are needed for students that are learning from home.

“I’m excited that we can be the ones to kick this off,” council member Tanya Shattuck said. “I feel really excited that this is something that we can do as a whole community for Silverthorne.”