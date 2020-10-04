Silverthorne Art Board seeks community members to fill 3 openings

The town of Silverthorne Art Board is seeking community members to fill three openings.

The board is an eight-person volunteer committee that drives the town’s efforts in implementing the Arts and Culture Strategic Plan. It also reviews matters related to arts and culture in the community. Board appointments are for three-year terms.

The Art Board meets from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, and the meetings are being held virtually during the pandemic.

According to a news release, the Art Board will be working on the following projects in 2021:

Updating the existing Arts and Culture Strategic Plan

Creating partnerships on behalf of the town to create a more artful Silverthorne

Working to activate the downtown, particularly the new 4th Street Crossing development

Working with the First Friday and Art Selection Committees to meet the goals of the Arts and Culture Strategic Plan

Those who are interested in serving must submit a letter of interest no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. More information on applying can be found at Silverthorne.org or by contacting Joanne Cook, the town’s recreation and culture director, at jcook@silverthorne.org.