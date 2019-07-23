Silverthorne art exhibit opens Thursday

The public is invited to a free reception for Celebrate Summit on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — Celebrate Summit, an art exhibit put on by the town of Silverthorne’s art board, returns for the second year with an opening reception Thursday, July 25. Happening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, the free event is a chance to meet the artists behind the work.

There will be live music, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar as Celebrate Summit artists will be recognized along with other regional artists whose pieces are currently on display in town.

This year’s theme of Colorado Colors features selected artwork ranging from photography to mixed fiber and paintings. The work is on display through September in the arts center’s education corridor, which leads from the lobby to two classrooms.

Painters and watercolor artists include Nancy Branca Rohwer, Becky Silver, Jerre Lyn Smith and Emily Wahl. Photographers include Jenise Jensen, Stephen Johnson, Ken Moats, Richard Seeley, Stan Stansfield and Natalie Wolfe. Michele Hardy has a work of mixed fiber.

For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.