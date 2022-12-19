Silverthorne Art Spot receives $300K grant

Colorado Creative Industries recently announced Community Revitalization Grants given to projects in Paonia, Silverthorne, Grand Lake and Denver. Among the recipients is The Art Spot in Silverthorne, which received $300,000.

The new makerspace is located in a repurposed fire station, and according to a news release, the revitalization project includes and initial investment in equipment and supplies such as pottery wheels, kilns, equipment for painting, drawing, metal working, woodworking and more.

To date, the grant program has funded 53 projects in 29 counties, according to the release. The grant application window has closed, and the remaining awards are expected to be announced early 2023.