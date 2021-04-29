Silverthorne Art Stroll returns for May First Friday
With the weather warming up, May’s First Friday event is another Silverthorne Art Stroll, previously known as Stroll Along the Blue. Community members are invited to stroll along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle Mexican Grill from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7.
People can experience pop-up local artists and musicians like Lisa Ann White and Todd Johnson along the trail, including a concert by Zuma Road outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.
The Bakers’ Brewery will have live music from Primal J & The Neanderthals on its renovated patio from 4:20-7:20 p.m.
After May, the events will shift to a monthly Sunday occurrence from noon to 3 p.m. The Silverthorne Art Stroll will happen June 20, July 25 and Aug. 22.
All attendees are asked to wear masks and continue moving along the Blue River Trail to maintain their distance from others.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.