Silverthorne Art Stroll returns for May First Friday

With the weather warming up, May’s First Friday event is another Silverthorne Art Stroll, previously known as Stroll Along the Blue. Community members are invited to stroll along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle Mexican Grill from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7.

People can experience pop-up local artists and musicians like Lisa Ann White and Todd Johnson along the trail, including a concert by Zuma Road outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

The Bakers’ Brewery will have live music from Primal J & The Neanderthals on its renovated patio from 4:20-7:20 p.m.

After May, the events will shift to a monthly Sunday occurrence from noon to 3 p.m. The Silverthorne Art Stroll will happen June 20, July 25 and Aug. 22.

All attendees are asked to wear masks and continue moving along the Blue River Trail to maintain their distance from others.