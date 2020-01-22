Silverthorne awards $100,000 in grants to nonprofits and scholarships to students

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne is awarding its annual round of grants and scholarships to the tune of $100,000 in cash and in-kind services. Silverthorne Town Council selected 31 nonprofit organizations to receive $30,000 in cash and $41,000 in in-kind use of town facilities. The town also awards about $25,000 annually in college scholarships for local high school seniors.

“On behalf of our community, Town Council and staff have a responsibility to support our nonprofit organizations in the important and exceptional work that they do for our citizens,” Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist said in a statement. “As well, the town of Silverthorne is really proud of our high school seniors who are moving on and furthering their education. We are excited for the young members of our community to venture out and make a difference in our world, and we are proud to support them in that next chapter.”

The town awarded in-kind uses of the pavilion to Breckenridge Film Festival, Breck Music, the National Repertory Orchestra, Summit Musicians Relief Fund, Education Foundation of the Summit, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Summit County Mountain Mentors, Silverthorne Elementary PTA, Summit Chamber, Summit High School, Summit Middle School, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, The Summit Foundation, Women’s Resource Center of the Rockies and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

In-kind uses of the Silverthorne recreation center and fields include Summit High School, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, The Cycle Effect, High Country Soccer Association and Summit County Youth Basketball.