Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses

Steve Lauder/Town of Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year.

According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board and Art Selection Committee reviewed all recommendations. The grants were awarded to Erika Donaghy and Bluebird Market for a mural at the food hall, Mary Gilles for her “A Loveliness Community Art Project” and Jessica Johnson, Erica Nicol and Rachel Waltman for a mural at the Angler Mountain Bridge underpass along the Blue River Trail.

Donaghy’s mural was recently created and spans two floors, while the Angler Mountain Bridge mural should be completed by the end of August.

Gilles’ art project involves mosaic ladybugs created during First Friday events that will be installed around town in the fall. Gilles also worked with Silverthorne Elementary School students to create a group of ladybugs semi-permanently installed in front of the school.

The next round of grants will be available in February 2023. Interested businesses and artists should contact Recreation and Culture Director Joanne Cook questions at jcook@silverthorne.org .