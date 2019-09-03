Silverthorne awards $55,000 in local business grants

Tamera Duran, Jim Tinsley and Adam Courtney of Summit Automotive Group with Mayor Sandquist, Council members Bob Kieber & Derrick Fowler and EDAC members Ken Gansmann and Eddie O’Brien.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne awarded $55,000 to nine local businesses as part of its Business Grant Program, which was launched in March 2012.

The 2019 grant recipients were chosen based on the businesses’ contributions to the community and how improvements could help further serve Silverthorne residents.

Kim Jardim, public information officer for the town of Silverthorne, explained that the $55,000 grant distribution is unusual. The budget typically calls for $40,000 in grants, but there was leftover money from last year’s grant cycle, which was added to this year’s budget.

Local businesses chosen in 2019 include:

Axis Sports Medicine

High Country Artisans

High Rocky’s Auto Detailing

Murphy’s Food & Spirits

The Raven Bar & Grill

Summit Arts & Crafts Headquarters

Summit Automotive Group

Summit Express

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Summit Automotive Group used the grant money to get a new sign. Office manager Tamera Duran explained that prior to receiving the grant money, the sign for Summit Automotive Group was a very small, stand-up sign, and many customers said they were unable to find the business. Upon receiving the Silverthorne Business Grant, the automotive group was able to purchase a large sign that spans the length of the building and lights up at night.

Jim Tinsley owns Summit Automotive Group, the Silverthorne Grease Monkey and Blue River Car Wash. Duran said they make an effort to continuously improve the aesthetics of the three properties with landscaping, trash cleanup and repainting, which they outlined in their grant application.

“We always put in a lot of work, so the sign was a bonus to help enhance what we’ve already done to make Silverthorne look great,” Duran said.

Keats Scott, both a manager and fiber artist at High Country Artisans, explained that prior to the grant funds, the co-op gallery was unable to afford to install certain outdoor lighting. According to the Silverthorne Outlet rules, this classified the gallery as a temporary business. When High Country Artisans, received the grant, they were able to install the light fixtures required to become a permanent tenant at the Outlets and improve their evening visitor experience.

According to Silverthorne’s press release, Murphy’s Food & Spirits used the grant funds to improve the outdoor experience by making additions, such as a new split rail fence, to the outdoor seating area.

Improvements made to Murphy’s Food & Spirits outdoor seating area.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

A grant also was used to enhance a new business.

Summit Arts and Crafts Headquarters opened in June and owner Rachel Sachs said she used the grant money to help with signage and marketing of her new business.

“I have two signs that I used for the outside of my store. Being a new business, you want to create that presence, so I have one on Rainbow Drive and one on my main entrance,” Sachs said.

Counting the 2019 grants, the town of Silverthorne now has awarded grants to 46 local businesses since the start of the program. Applications for the 2020 grants will be solicited from local businesses starting in January.