Silverthorne celebrates 2023 with upcoming First Friday featuring sledding, crafts and ice sculptures

The town of Silverthorne is celebrating the start of 2023 by hosting a sledding party under the lights at Maryland Creek Park on Friday, Jan. 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

In addition to nonstop sledding, attendees will be able to enjoy free winter-themed crafts, smore’s and hot drinks. Live music will be provided by Hampton Entertainment and Gore Range Sports will be providing skimo activities for community members to try.

The Cycle Effect will be hosting winter-themed games while dueling ice sculpture artists will be competing during the event to create ice sculptures. The completed ice sculptures will remain on display at Maryland Creek Park throughout the next week.

Additional food and drinks will be provided by Enza’s Delicatessen & Market. For more information on Silverthorne First Friday events, visit Silverthorne.org .

Maryland Creek Park is located at 20 Maryland Creek Lane, Silverthorne.