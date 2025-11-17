Silverthorne celebrates Dia de los Muertos, raises $2,000 for Mountain Dreamers
On Friday, Nov. 7, the Silverthorne community gathered at the Silverthorne Pavilion to honor the Hispanic cultural heritage at a special November First Friday event that featured a Día de los Muertos celebration.
Immigration nonprofit Mountain Dreamers was a partner of the event, which raised $2,000 in donations for the nonprofit’s work in the community.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.