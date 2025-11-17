Silverthorne celebrates Dia de los Muertos, raises $2,000 for Mountain Dreamers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Performers take the stage at Silverthorne's Dia de los Metros celebration Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

Cam Sale/Town of Silverthorne

On Friday, Nov. 7, the Silverthorne community gathered at the Silverthorne Pavilion to honor the Hispanic cultural heritage at a special November First Friday event that featured a Día de los Muertos celebration.

Immigration nonprofit Mountain Dreamers was a partner of the event, which raised $2,000 in donations for the nonprofit’s work in the community.