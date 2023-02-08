Silverthorne Town Council to fill vacancy after former council member Mike Spry resigns for ‘personal reasons’

A placard with now-former Silverthorne Town Council member Mike Spry's name is pictured in council chambers on Feb. 8, 2023. The council is seeking to fill the vacancy left by Spry in January.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

The town of Silverthorne is searching for a new council member following the resignation of Mike Spry last month. Spry’s resignation was first publicly stated in a Feb. 8 Silverthorne Town Council memo .

Spry, who did not make any announcement of his resignation during a council meeting, sent an email Jan. 20 to Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist and Town Manager Ryan Hyland that stated he was resigning “effective immediately.”

“I am no longer able to represent the community in a way that I believe is necessary for the role,” Spry stated. “I do wish the town all the best in achieving the goal set by previous councils to fully develop and support an economically viable and aesthetically pleasing town core.”

When reached by the Summit Daily News, Spry said he did not want to elaborate on his reason for leaving the Town Council and said it was “for personal reasons.”

Spry was appointed by the Town Council on Sept. 11, 2019, to fill a council vacancy left by JoAnne Nadalin, who had moved out of state. Spry had served on the town’s now-disbanded economic development advisory committee and at the time owned the longstanding Silverthorne eatery Sunshine Cafe. In applying to the council seat, Spry leaned heavily on his business background and eagerness to continue to improve Silverthorne’s economy.

“We have a momentum going on in this community right now that I think absolutely needs to be continued,” Spry said in his 2019 interview with council members.

Spry later won election to his seat in the April 2020 municipal election.

Mike Spry is pictured Sept. 11, 2019, following his appointment to Silverthorne Town Council.

Taylor Sienkiewicz/Summit Daily News archive

Hyland said he “appreciated Mike’s service for almost four years and he was on the council during one of the most challenging times I can recall in the thick of the pandemic,” adding, “I really thank him for stepping up and serving the community.”

Council members will begin accepting applications Feb. 9 from residents interested in sitting on council — with a council decision on who will fill the vacancy expected for March 22, according to Hyland.

Eligible applicants must be registered to vote in the town of Silverthorne and must have resided in Silverthorne for at least one year prior to the March 22 appointment.

Hyland added that a resident is “going to be defined as a full-time resident, someone who’s resided here in the community,” as opposed to someone who may own or rent a property in the town and live there part time.

The appointment will last until the next municipal election on April 2, 2024. According to Hyland, whoever is appointed will still have the option to run for the seat in that election, as was the case for Spry.

Hyland said he expects the town may see a handful of applications for the seat, and while he said he “can’t speak for what exactly the council will look for” he added that, in the past, it’s been “folks who are connected to the community and engaged.”

“And that can look like a variety of different things,” Hyland said.

A resume and letter of interest should be addressed to Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick and can be hand delivered to Town Hall — located at 601 Center Circle — mailed to PO Box 1309, Silverthorne CO 80498, or e-mailed to townclerk@silverthorne.org .

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 9.