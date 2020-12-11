Silverthorne COVID-19 testing site to move locations Saturday

A driver waits to receive a COVID-19 test at the Silverthorne drive-thru testing site Nov. 20.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Starting Saturday, Dec. 12, the state-run coronavirus testing site in Silverthorne will be moving to a new location at the Century Link Building, 591 Center Circle in Silverthorne.

Currently, the drive-thru testing site is operating out of the overflow parking lot next to the Silverthorne Recreation Center. Testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at that location Friday, Dec. 11. Testing will be offered during the same hours at the Century Link building starting Saturday.

At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Dec. 2, county officials said they were looking to move the site, which is currently all outdoors, to the new building to accommodate for inclement weather.

At a town hall Thursday, Dec. 10, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said state officials have confirmed that the county will be able to use the testing site through March.

The site does not accept appointments. However, people can save time on testing by registering in advance at Mako.exchange/scheduler/reservation.