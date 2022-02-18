Silverthorne donates $150,000 to nonprofits
The town of Silverthorne has awarded a total of $150,000 to three local nonprofits: Summit County Rescue Group, the Summit County Library’s north branch and Lake Dillon Theatre Co. The donations were made in three $50,000 amounts at the Oct. 13 and Jan. 12 Town Council meetings.
The money will help with the construction of Summit County Rescue Group’s new facility in addition to the library’s expansion. Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s funds will support an after-school program serving 20 to 60 local children.
