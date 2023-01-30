Silverthorne draws inspiration from Mexican, Chinese traditions for its First Friday on Feb. 3

According to a news release from the town, Silverthorne will draw inspiration from Mexico’s Noche de Candela and the Chinese Lunar New Year for its next installment of its First Friday series.

Dubbed the Wish Lantern Festival, the event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, and Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, 358 Blue River Parkway.

According to the release, Noche de Candela represents the search for light between the winter solstice and the spring equinox across a variety of cultures. The release said that “the search for light and wish lanterns represent the beginning sparks of spring and a way to welcome the new year with dance, rhythm, friends and light.”

As for the Lunar New Year celebrations, “families place colorful lanterns outside their homes and launch them into the night sky.” The release said that each lantern represents a particular wish for each family.

At the event, community members can decorate a lantern. All of these lanterns will be placed in the Blue River north of the Chipotle bridge. Once they float down, members of the the Summit County Water Rescue team will collect them. The release said that some of the best spots to view the floating lanterns are from the bridge north of Chipotle, the pavilion bridge or along the Blue River Trail behind Sauce on the Blue and Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea.

Those who stop in Red Buffalo will learn about the Lunar New Year and enjoy crafts from the Frosted Flamingo. At the Silverthorne Pavilion, there will be salsa dancing and live music from salsa band Remezcla. Food will be available from La Perla, and the pavilion’s bar will be open.

Enza’s Delicatessen & Market, 358 Blue River Parkway, will also be open to serve additional food and drinks, and The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, will host an after-party beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.