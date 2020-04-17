Silverthorne Elementary awarded 3-year improvement grant

SILVERTHORNE — The Summit School District announced in a statement that Silverthorne Elementary School has received a three-year grant that will help the school partner with McREL International to build teaching teams.

In a news release, district spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said the Empowering Action for School Improvement Grant aims to empower educators via instructional coaching in the partnership “to build strong teaching teams to support student growth and achievement through targeted instruction.”

Grebetz added that the school will use the grant funds of $74,500 per year for three years to develop a process of matching the school’s needs with evidence-based strategies to directly benefit students.

The district intends for the partnership with McREL International to aid in the improvement of professional learning for teacher teams, specific to the teaching and learning cycle process, and one-on-one leadership coaching.