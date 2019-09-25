Silverthorne Elementary invites community to join Bear Strong Bike Fest

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne Elementary School will host the Bear Strong Bike Fest: Una Celebración de la Independencia on Thursday, Sept. 26, in conjunction with the school’s Outdoor Education Program.

The program provides students outdoor educational experiences throughout the school year, and Thursday’s event is meant to celebrate the opportunity for students to explore their community via bicycle.

The event will include a Parade of Bikes, where students will have the opportunity to decorate their bike to represent their culture. Students, accompanied by teachers and staff, will ride their decorated bikes on the Blue River Recreation Path for about 1 1/2 hours before returning to school to continue the festivities.

After returning from the bike ride, students will gather in the gym for a dance performance by Silverhorne’s own Danza Folklorica SVE, followed by a potluck that includes food from all the cultures represented at the school.

Silverthorne Elementary and Bike Fest spirit wear will be available for purchase at the event, with all proceeds benefiting the Outdoor Education Program, including transportation, facilities and equipment. The school hopes to raise $3,500.

Community members are invited to join in the festivities starting at noon. Find more information at SVE.SummitK12.org.