Silverthorne Elementary School fundraiser exceeds goal to pay for air filters

A fundraiser to purchase one air filter for each classroom at Silverthorne Elementary School has raised $8,630.

The fundraiser was spearheaded by Local’s Liquors, which donated a portion of its sales from certain purchases throughout October.

The town of Silverthorne matched the funds raised by the store. Community donations also were collected at Silverthorne Elementary, the town’s October First Friday event and Angry James Brewery for a total of $8,630 raised, according to a news release from the town of Silverthorne.

The amount raised exceeded the fundraiser’s original goal of $7,800.

“Keeping kids in school allows parents to keep working and the businesses in our community to keep operating,” Local’s Liquors owner Chris Carran said in the release.

Silverthorne Elementary will begin purchasing and installing the air filters this month.