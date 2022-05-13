Silverthorne Elementary School’s annual fundraising event ends Monday

Silverthorne Elementary School’s annual fundraiser is currently happening online to provide classroom supplies and support other expenses. The campaign then begins a silent auction from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

Auction items include an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season pass, restaurant gift cards, gift baskets and more. Local parents will provide home-cooked food like pupusas, flautas, empanadas and more for the event. Dancing and music are also scheduled for the evening.

The online auction is already live at bit.ly/3M2ZcGz. People can still donate an item or service to the auction by emailing liz.mcfarland@summitk12.org .

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.