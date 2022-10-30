Silverthorne First Friday to honor Dia de los Muertos

Pinatas and papel picado hang inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center during a previous First Friday celebration. The town of Silverthorne will again celebrate Dia de los Muertos this November.

Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

The town of Silverthorne is celebrating Dia de los Muertos for its November First Friday on Nov. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m at The Pad.

The event will feature face painting, music from DJ Atrapado and a local Mariachi trio, dancing, traditional foods and drinks such as champurrado and pan de muerto, living statues honoring people of importance in Latino culture and a children’s pinata.

There will also be a community altar where all are welcome to contribute, share offerings and come together to recognize and honor the lives of deceased loved ones. This altar will be created by local community members and will be located inside The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne.

Additionally, artist Adrian Marban will transform Breckenridge Creative Art’s AirStage into a mobile ofrenda that will be located outside The Pad during the celebration.