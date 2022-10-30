Silverthorne First Friday to honor Dia de los Muertos
The town of Silverthorne is celebrating Dia de los Muertos for its November First Friday on Nov. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m at The Pad.
The event will feature face painting, music from DJ Atrapado and a local Mariachi trio, dancing, traditional foods and drinks such as champurrado and pan de muerto, living statues honoring people of importance in Latino culture and a children’s pinata.
There will also be a community altar where all are welcome to contribute, share offerings and come together to recognize and honor the lives of deceased loved ones. This altar will be created by local community members and will be located inside The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne.
Additionally, artist Adrian Marban will transform Breckenridge Creative Art’s AirStage into a mobile ofrenda that will be located outside The Pad during the celebration.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.