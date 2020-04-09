Silverthorne gives $38,000 in scholarships to Summit High School seniors

Summit High School seniors who were recipients of the Schmidt Scholarship received award letters and a video from Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist and Executive Assistant Kim Jardim on Monday in lieu of a ceremony.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne has provided $38,000 in scholarships to 23 high school seniors. These scholarships were awarded Monday, which would have been Scholarship Night at Summit High School. While the ceremony was canceled due to current public health orders, scholarship recipients were sent an email Monday night that included an award letter and video from Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist and Executive Assistant Kim Jardim.

The scholarship is named the Schmidt Scholarship after former Mayor Bill Schmidt. The scholarship required students to be a graduating high school senior, be a current resident of Silverthorne who has lived in the town for the last two school years and have a minimum GPA of 2.75. Applicants were selected for demonstrating “good citizenship, activity in school and community programs, and an ability to succeed in his/her chosen field,” according to a news release from the town.

Scholarship recipients were Audrey Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Joseph Burgos, Cameron Bryant, Celene Casillas, Anna Confer, Eleanor Duchow, Maya Gary, Kelly Gutierrez, Mark Jardim, Steven Jardim, Jacob Lau, Omar Ly, Fanta Maguiraga, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, Jenevieve McMurtry, Jordan McMurtry, Piper Miller, Brandon Montealegre, Alexander Romo, Jennifer Ruiz, David Walters and Samuel Wescott.