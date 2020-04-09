Silverthorne gives $38,000 in scholarships to Summit High School seniors
SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne has provided $38,000 in scholarships to 23 high school seniors. These scholarships were awarded Monday, which would have been Scholarship Night at Summit High School. While the ceremony was canceled due to current public health orders, scholarship recipients were sent an email Monday night that included an award letter and video from Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist and Executive Assistant Kim Jardim.
The scholarship is named the Schmidt Scholarship after former Mayor Bill Schmidt. The scholarship required students to be a graduating high school senior, be a current resident of Silverthorne who has lived in the town for the last two school years and have a minimum GPA of 2.75. Applicants were selected for demonstrating “good citizenship, activity in school and community programs, and an ability to succeed in his/her chosen field,” according to a news release from the town.
Scholarship recipients were Audrey Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Joseph Burgos, Cameron Bryant, Celene Casillas, Anna Confer, Eleanor Duchow, Maya Gary, Kelly Gutierrez, Mark Jardim, Steven Jardim, Jacob Lau, Omar Ly, Fanta Maguiraga, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, Jenevieve McMurtry, Jordan McMurtry, Piper Miller, Brandon Montealegre, Alexander Romo, Jennifer Ruiz, David Walters and Samuel Wescott.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.