Silverthorne gymnastics team notches several 1st-place finishes during home meet

Silverthorne Storm gymnasts Lily Ford, left, Mia Norden, Skylar Anderson, Avery Dye and Fionna Pennicott pose for a photo on the Compulsory 4 all-around podium at the team's home meet at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Claudine Norden/Courtesy photo

After qualifying several new athletes to the state gymnastics meet three weeks ago, the Silverthorne Storm gymnastics team returned to competition on Saturday, June 24, with a desire to impress the judges at the team’s one and only home meet of the season.

With the Silverthorne Recreation Center still being remodeled over the summer, a limited number of spectators filed into the recreation center in order to cheer on the Silverthorne Storm or their respective gymnasts.

With only a handful of teams participating in the event, trips to the awards podium were plentiful for Silverthorne gymnasts, and several athletes finished in the top three and securing state qualifiers.

“It was a small meet, so lots of podium trips,” said Silverthorne Storm head coach Ben Way. “Everyone got up there at least once and we had 11 first-place finishes.”

Leading the team in gold medals at the home meet was Danika Barth in the Compulsory 3 division and Avery Dye in the Compulsory 4 division. The two Silverthorne Storm gymnasts collectively earned five gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Dye recorded three first-place finishes throughout the team’s home meet. She recorded a score of 7.2/7.8 on the vault for first place before scoring 9.3 on the beam for another first-place finish.

Dye rounded out her all-around routine with a silver medal on the bars (7.7) and a fourth-place finish on the floor (8.8).

With a score of 33.6, Dye was awarded the meet title in the Compulsory 4 division. Dye was quickly followed by fellow Storm teammate Skylar Anderson who also strung together a series of impressive finishes.

Anderson placed second on the vault with a score of 6.8/7.8 and then placed first on the bars (8.2), third on the floor (8.9) and fourth on the beam (6.9). Anderson combined for a total score of 31.6 and a second-place finish in the all-around competition.

Fionna Pennicott rounded out the top three spots in the Compulsory 4 division with a third-place finish in the all-around (31.1). Pennicott placed fourth on the vault (7.0/7.2) fourth on the bars (6.7), second on the beam (8) and first on the floor (9.2).

Mia Norden and Lily Ford also notched impressive finishes for the Storm in the Compulsory 4 division. With second-place finishes on the beam and floor, Norden placed fourth overall in the all-around competition (30.35).

Ford placed sixth in the Compulsory 4 all-around (27.3). The meet marked the first time Ford has hit the Compulsory 4 all-around podium as she completed a third-place winning performance on the beam.

Silverthorne Storm coach Heather Ferley talks to her athletes while the team competes at its home meet at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Claudine Norden/Courtesy photo

In the Compulsory 3 division, Barth led the way for the Storm. She placed first on the bars and the floor with scores of 8.1 and 9.15, respectively, before placing third on the vault (7.5) and fourth on the beam (7.5).

The steady and consistent performance was more than enough for Barth to place second for all-around in the division, with a total score of 32.25.

Like the Compulsory 4 division, Barth was joined on the podium by fellow Storm teammates. Lily Wood placed third overall in the all-around (32.0). Her score was spearheaded by a silver medal-earning performance on the vault (7.7) and her bronze medal on the beam (8.2).

Scout Bolan was the final Silverthorne Storm Compulsory 3 athlete to record an all-around score above a 30, with a final score of 30.8. The score was enough for her to place fifth overall with her floor routine earning a third-place finish (8.8).

In the optional division, Hailey Eismann and Ayla Hampton passed the score threshold to compete in the all-around state competition. Additionally, all of the team’s compulsory athletes are now qualified for the state meet.

The Storm will now prepare for the South Suburban meet in Centennial on Saturday, July 8. It’s the team’s final meet before the state meet and is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. at the Goodson Recreation Center.

The Silverthorne Storm will compete in the state gymnastics meet from July 22-23 at the Paul Derda Recreation Center in Broomfield.