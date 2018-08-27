Silverthorne honors citizen who helped save a life July 1 at North Pond Park

Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist presented Kyle Douglass with the Citizen's Commendation Award last week, recognizing his role in saving a woman's life on July 1 at North Pond Park.

According to the town, Silverthorne police officer Rachel Dunaway received a medical call of a 60-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing in North Pond Park. Officers responded to the call only to find the woman with a good Samaritan already helping her.

Apparently, Douglass' wife first noticed the woman who needed help. However, with a newborn baby in her arms, Douglass' wife was unable to render assistance. Instead, she called for her husband and he responded immediately.

At the time the woman reportedly went into the water face down, Douglass was throwing a ball for his dog. He quickly went in after her and then proceeded to administer chest compressions to get her breathing again.

The woman was reportedly highly intoxicated at the time of the incident, and she received medical treatment soon after Douglass intervened.

According to Dunaway, if it weren't for Douglass' quick and decisive actions, the outcome could have been much different.