Silverthorne hosts community block party for August First Friday

Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, located at 325 Blue River Parkway, is pictured Monday, Jan. 31. Silverthorne’s First Friday for the month of August will be a block party from Bluebird Market to Angry James Brewing Co. and The Art Spot makerspace.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Silverthorne’s First Friday for the month of August is set to be a big bash. A block party will stretch from Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. and The Art Spot makerspace Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fourth Street will be closed between Colorado Highway 9 and Adams Avenue for the event.

The party will have free live music across four stages and elsewhere, in addition to more than 20 local artists having goods and activities for kids and adults. A mural on the outside of The Art Spot, created by artist Kerry Cesen, will be unveiled, as well as five new storm drain murals created by Sandi Bruns, Harry Studer, Brice Wick, Melissa Andrews and Nancy Branca.

During the First Friday event, patrons may purchase alcoholic beverages and food from participating businesses like Kúcu Tequila Bistro and Bluebird Market’s The Mighty Bar and walk around freely within the event boundary with their drink.

For more information, including the music lineup and schedule, visit Silverthorne.org.