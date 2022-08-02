Silverthorne hosts community block party for August First Friday
Silverthorne’s First Friday for the month of August is set to be a big bash. A block party will stretch from Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. and The Art Spot makerspace Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fourth Street will be closed between Colorado Highway 9 and Adams Avenue for the event.
The party will have free live music across four stages and elsewhere, in addition to more than 20 local artists having goods and activities for kids and adults. A mural on the outside of The Art Spot, created by artist Kerry Cesen, will be unveiled, as well as five new storm drain murals created by Sandi Bruns, Harry Studer, Brice Wick, Melissa Andrews and Nancy Branca.
During the First Friday event, patrons may purchase alcoholic beverages and food from participating businesses like Kúcu Tequila Bistro and Bluebird Market’s The Mighty Bar and walk around freely within the event boundary with their drink.
For more information, including the music lineup and schedule, visit Silverthorne.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.