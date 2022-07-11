 Silverthorne hosts monthly Art Stroll on Sunday | SummitDaily.com
Silverthorne hosts monthly Art Stroll on Sunday

Eliza Noe
  

A musician performs at a past Silverthorne Art Stroll. The community event returns Sunday, July 17, with live music and pop-up artists selling work.
Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

Community members can enjoy pieces from local artists at Silverthorne’s Art Stroll from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Located along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle Mexican Grill, the walk features pop-up artists who will have pieces for sale. Musicians will also perform in the afternoon. 

Afterward, the next opportunity to attend a Silverthorne Art Stroll will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

Entertainment
